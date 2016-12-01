Mnuchin's Trump card

The New York-based dealer Robert Mnuchin declined to speak at length yesterday (30 November) about his son Steven’s nomination by Donald Trump for secretary of the treasury, as the VIP preview of Art Basel in Miami Beach opened and news of the president-elect’s latest cabinet pick ran on the front page of the New York Times. He said only: “I’m proud of my son.” On Monday, a group of artists and curators—including Cecily Brown, Rob Pruitt, Marilyn Minter and Dan Colen—held an anti-Trump rally in front of the New York home of the president-elect’s daughter Ivanka. But Mnuchin demurred when asked if he feared that his son’s association with Trump would cost him any artists. “We don’t have anything to discuss,” he said. The pieces on Mnuchin’s stand include a selection of works made by David Hammons over the past 30 years, including a 2015 sculpture painted in prison-jumpsuit orange from a series called, pointedly, Orange Is the New Black.