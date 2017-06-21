Miami artist to work on Pulse victims’ memorial

Sections
by The Art Newspaper  |  21 June 2017
The Pulse LGBT nightclub in Orlando will be turned into a museum. Photo: © Walter
The Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida—the scene of a mass shooting last June, when 49 people were killed by Omar Mateen—is to be turned into a museum and memorial for the victims, says the club’s owner, Barbara Poma. According to the Orlando Sentinel newspaper, the memorial campaign will be led by the OnePulse foundation. The Miami-based artist Jefre Manuel has been appointed as the foundation’s design consultant, while the board of trustees includes Lance Bass, formerly of the boy band ‘NSync.

