Vanity Fair reports that the film stars Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock, along with pop star Rihanna, have signed up for Ocean’s Eight, the latest addition to the Ocean’s Eleven blockbuster franchise. Ocean’s Eleven was a rip-roaring yarn about a group of rogues and their plans to rob three Las Vegas casinos. But the forthcoming prequel takes an altogether artier turn, revolving around a heist at the annual Met Gala, the ultra-swanky fundraising ball held each May at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Anna Wintour, the formidable editor of US Vogue, oversees the bash, which prompted Vanity Fair to report, rather excitedly: “We can already see a stunned Vogue employee rushing down the steps of the Met crying: ‘The vintage Chanel gown with the diamond bustier! It’s been stolen! Alert Anna at once!’”