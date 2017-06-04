Memo to Trump: contemporary Iranian art show is Texas bound

Shirin Aliabadi, Miss Hybrid 3 (2008). (Image: © Shirin Aliabadi, Courtesy Mohammed Afkhami Foundation)

An exhibition offering an antidote to President Trump’s view of Iran will tour to Texas later this year. Rebel, Jester, Mystic, Poet: Contemporary Persians, which opened at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto earlier this year, is due to open at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston this summer (1 July-24 September). The show, which includes the work of 23 artists, is drawn from the collection of the Iranian-born financier Mohammed Afkhami, who says he wants to present an alternative, “softer” vision of his country to the US. Afkhami’s show includes pieces such as a digital fighter jet made from 32 stacked Persian carpets, Flying Carpet (2007), by Farhad Moshiri; a two-metre-high sculpture by Tanavoli, Blue Heech (2005); and a triptych by the late photographer and Palme d’Or winning film-maker Abbas Kiarostami, Untitled, Snow White Series (2010).