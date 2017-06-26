Sections
In The Frame
Sections
In The Frame
News
In The Frame

The crazy world of US politics—as seen by Martin Parr

0 Comment
by The Art Newspaper  |  26 June 2017
More
Print Email Facebook Twitter
The crazy world of US politics—as seen by Martin Parr
A shot by Martin Parr of delegates at the 2016 Democratic National Convention (Courtesy Harper’s Books)
The peculiar bonanzas that were the 2016 Republican and Democratic National Conventions were ripe for a photographer like Martin Parr. Who better than the veteran UK photographer to capture the absurdity of a Republican delegate gladly coddling a Donald Trump action figure? Who better to capture the desperation of Democratic delegates with Obama banners, despite the fact that Obama could not run for re-election? "The actual convention is like a cross between a game show and a pantomime," he says, which made him the perfect candidate when CNN was looking for a photographer for the job. His pictures have now been collected in Martin Parr: Conventional Photography, which is published by Harper's Books (US) in a perfect edition of 538—the exact number of votes in the US electoral college.

You might also like

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies.

Accept cookies