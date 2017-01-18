Martin Parr bags a top prize for capturing the world’s quirks

The illustrious UK photographer Martin Parr is known for capturing the eccentric characteristics of the British public (as well as the foibles of the US public; see our last Art Basel in Miami Beach daily editions which included some top-notch images of the Florida art scene). Parr, who was voted president of Magnum Photos International in 2014, has been honoured by the World Photography Organisation, which has bestowed the title of Outstanding Contribution to Photography on the Bristol-based snapper. As part of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards, Parr’s work will be on show at Somerset House in London (21 April-7 May). Devotees will be able to see images spanning Parr’s 40-year career, including his technicolour global tourism pics and the little known Abandoned Morris Minors series, which was shot in the West Coast of Ireland between 1980 and 1983.