Marc Quinn dips into John Soane’s treasure chest

Unlikely partnerships abound in the art world, so a forthcoming show of works by the artist Marc Quinn at Sir John Soane’s Museum in London, considered a veritable treasure trove of antiquities by connoisseurs, is no surprise. According to the museum website, the show (Drawn from Life, 28 March- 23 September) will include a “series of ethereal fragmentary sculptures, made in collaboration with [Quinn’s] partner, a dancer, [which] will be placed among the multiple antique casts and sculptures that fill the museum. The new work takes the iconographic language of the historical artefact and reveals its resonance with contemporary life.” According to the Guardian, the pieces depict the couple in an embrace. The exhibition is the first in a series dedicated to contemporary artists inspired by the 19th-century architect’s eclectic and distinguished holdings.