Luma Arles, the 20-acre cultural campus springing up in the southern French town of Arles, is taking shape with its centrepiece structure—a 58-metre high, arts resource centre designed by Frank Gehry—under construction. The ambitious cultural project is driven by the Swiss pharmaceutical heiress and contemporary art collector Maja Hoffmann, whose Luma Foundation is providing around €100m in funding for the campus project. The foundation has pulled off a coup with the acquisition of US photographer Annie Leibovitz’s archive, part of which will go on show this summer at the Arles venue. Annie Leibovitz Archive Project #1: The Early Years (27 May-24 September) consists of over 8,000 photographs taken between 1968 and 1983. During her early rock n’roll career as chief photographer at Rolling Stone magazine, Leibovitz snapped John Lennon and the Rolling Stones, and also covered President Richard Nixon’s dramatic resignation in 1974. Meanwhile, devotees of Jean Prouvé are in for treat as 13 of the 20th-century French architect's prefabricated buildings created between 1939 and 1957 are due to go on show at Luma's Parc des Ateliers later this year (opens 20 October).