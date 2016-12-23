Lucian Freud's muse takes a pop at Theresa May

The muse turned artist and author Sue Tilley, who famously posed for Lucian Freud's £36m nude, Benefits Supervisor Sleeping (1995), has created a portrait of the British Prime Minister Theresa May that is less than flattering. In a pun on the Brexit-means-Brexit politician's name, it says: "YOU MAY WELL LOOK WORRIED." The work, entitled What have we done, what have we lost?, is part of a group show organised by fashion designer turned artist Nicole Farhi, her first foray into curating. The exhibition, which is called Chaos, is at the Hampstead School of Art (until 27 January). Farhi's hubby, the playwright David Hare, helped launch the show, which should go down well in the glitterati ghetto in North London.