Losing Maggie’s handbag looks like carelessness

Theresa May has just about made it back to No. 10 after last week's general election, but her forerunner, the late Margaret Thatcher, could soon be back in Westminster—in the shape of a 10ft-tall sculpture of the Iron Lady in Parliament Square. The imposing bronze was commissioned by the Public Memorials Appeal Trust, but has apparently angered Carol Thatcher, the daughter of the former Conservative leader, because the £300,000 work does not include her mother’s trademark accessory: a handbag. The statue, by Douglas Jennings, instead shows the former prime minister in her Order of the Garter regalia. The company Fine Architecture has submitted a planning application to Westminster council. Planning documents say that Thatcher will look towards the Houses of Parliament “with a stern gaze rightward, akin to her political leanings”.