London gallery follows in Peggy's footsteps with women-only show

Eileen Agar's Fighter Pilot (1940) is in the Guggenheim-inspired exhibition

Breese Little gallery in London has hit upon the idea of channelling Peggy Guggenheim, the grandest art dame of all. Its forthcoming show 31 Women (2 June-31 July) is modelled on Exhibition by 31 Women, a trailblazing show that took place at The Art of This Century, Guggenheim’s New York gallery, in 1943. The show’s 21st-century counterpart will include pieces by Eileen Agar, Tracey Emin, Patricia Treib and Catherine Yarrow. “The original show provides a historical departure point, creating a framework for a sample of successive generations of female artists to be exhibited together,” a spokeswoman for the gallery says. Fascinating fact: Guggenheim’s 1940s show included works by the vaudeville stripper Gypsy Rose Lee.