Lars Jan scoops latest Audemars Piguet art commission

The artist fortunate enough to have bagged the latest Audemars Piguet art commission has been announced. The accolade goes to the Los Angeles-based artist Lars Jan who made waves last week with his Holoscenes installation in Times Square, New York (the piece, presented with Times Square Arts, comprised a twelve-ton tank of water filled with somersaulting performers, highlighting issues around climate change). “Jan's work consistently includes an element of technical complexity that mirrors the craftsmanship and advanced mechanics inherent to Audemars Piguet's tradition of watchmaking,” a press statement says. His commission, to be unveiled at Art Basel in Miami Beach in December, will also focus on man’s relationship with nature. Expect the unexpected though; Jan’s Early Morning Opera art lab is centred on “emerging technologies, live audiences and unclassifiable experience[s]”.