Kusama gets own museum in Tokyo

Fans of Yayoi Kusama, the queen of the polka dot, will soon be able to pay homage to the octogenarian Japanese artist in her very own museum. The five-storey Yayoi Kusama museum will open on 1 October in Tokyo’s Shinjuku ward, according to the official website for the new institution, which gives details of the inaugural show and admission prices (1,000 yen). The launch exhibition has the rather cryptic title, Creation is a Solitary Pursuit, Love is What Brings You Closer to Art (1 October-25 February 2018). The blog, Spoon & Tamago, adds that Kusama’s works will be displayed in exhibition spaces on floors two and three while large-scale installations will be shown on the fourth level. Scholars keen on Kusama—who has turned her immersive Infinity Rooms into a worldwide crowd-pulling art phenomenon—can retreat to an archive and reading room on the fifth floor.