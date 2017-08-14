Sections
In The Frame
Sections
In The Frame
News
In The Frame

Kusama gets own museum in Tokyo

by The Art Newspaper  |  14 August 2017
Kusama gets own museum in Tokyo
Yayoi Kusama (Photo: courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore, Victoria Miro Gallery, London, David Zwirner, New York, and KUSAMA Enterprise; © Yayoi Kusama)

Fans of Yayoi Kusama, the queen of the polka dot, will soon be able to pay homage to the octogenarian Japanese artist in her very own museum. The five-storey Yayoi Kusama museum will open on 1 October in Tokyo’s Shinjuku ward, according to the official website for the new institution, which gives details of the inaugural show and admission prices (1,000 yen). The launch exhibition has the rather cryptic title, Creation is a Solitary Pursuit, Love is What Brings You Closer to Art (1 October-25 February 2018). The blog, Spoon & Tamago, adds that Kusama’s works will be displayed in exhibition spaces on floors two and three while large-scale installations will be shown on the fourth level. Scholars keen on Kusama—who has turned her immersive Infinity Rooms into a worldwide crowd-pulling art phenomenon—can retreat to an archive and reading room on the fifth floor. 

You might also like

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies.

Accept cookies