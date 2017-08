Jennifer Lawrence by John Currin (courtesy John Currin/Vogue)

Plaudits have poured in for John Currin's painting of the screen icon Jennifer Lawrence which was commissioned by US Vogue for its prestigious September edition. The work, made for the 125th anniversary issue, shows the Silver Linings Playbook star in a Miu Miu patterned fur hat brandishing a green purse. "Ms. Lawrence is depicted in a Mannerist pose, unnatural but elegant. Perspective is minimised and a rococo palette competes with a hint of Dutch old master sobriety," according to the New York Times. But this is not the only arty Vogue cover depicting the quirky screen idol. Three other Vogue covers by Annie Leibovitz, Bruce Weber and the Dutch photography duo Inez and Vinoodh will depict Lawrence. Vogue has form in artistic covers; Pop art supremo Andy Warhol splashed Princess Caroline of Monaco on the cover of French Vogue in 1983.