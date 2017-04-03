Is Brad making art with Mr Houseago?

The movie star Brad Pitt is apparently busy making a sculpture in collaboration with the British artist Thomas Houseago. Mail Online reports that “Brad has stepped away from the spotlight to spend time creating a sculpture under the direction of his friend [Houseago].” Pitt has been spotted leaving the artist’s studio in Los Angeles, according to the UK newspaper, where he has been working for up to 15 hours a day (Houseago, known for his monumental, figurative sculptures, is travelling and unavailable for comment). Pitt, who unveiled his own furniture collection in 2012, has been an art fair regular, attending events such as Design Miami.