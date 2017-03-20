ICP celebrates African American sheroes

Lola as singer and musician Nina Simone (Photo: © Cristi Jones)

In a celebration of Women’s History Month, a recent series of photographs, Indomitable: a Tribute to African American Women Who Led the Way, will be projected on the windows of the International Center of Photography (ICP) Museum on the Bowery in New York daily at dusk from tonight, 20 March, through 26 March. The 29 images—captured by the Kent, Washington-based amateur photographer Cristi Jones, mainly on her Samsung phone—feature Jones’s five-year-old daughter Lola dressed up as inspiring African American women throughout history, from the 19th-century abolitionist and feminist Sojourner Truth to the first lady Michelle Obama, alongside the corresponding photographs of the women. Jones—moved by Lola’s curiosity in civil rights after Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations at her school—posted an image on social media each day throughout February, Black History Month. “I thought it was the most sincere, meaningful, thoughtful, and beautiful photo project I’d seen in a long time,” the ICP’s associate curator Pauline Vermare, who contacted Jones about showing the series at the museum, tells The Art Newspaper over email. “This correspondence between the past—many dimensions of the past, and many different fields of accomplishments—and this brilliant five-year-old, Lola, was incredibly strong and moving. It carried so much life and empowerment, hope for the future generations of women of colour, and for all women.”