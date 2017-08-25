ICA rolls out the red carpet for Bryan Ferry

Major institutions regularly hold swanky dinners to honour patrons, and cultural trailblazers. The Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA) in London thus pays tribute to the co-founder of glam rock supergroup Roxy Music, Bryan Ferry, at the inaugural Friends of the Institute of Contemporary Arts Dinner on 2 October. “It’s not a fundraiser. It’s the first annual dinner held in honour of a significant cultural figure,” an ICA spokesman says, adding: “It’s not a ticketed event—more a thank you to our donors.” Stefan Kalmár, the ICA director, points out that “Ferry’s work predicted and reflects on the role that ‘image’ plays in culture and society today.” Novelist Michael Bracewell will deliver a laudation. Get me an invite or I’ll be a Jealous Guy.