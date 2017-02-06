Humongous Mondrian in the heart of The Hague

If you like the art of Piet Mondrian, you should head for The Hague where the world’s largest painting by the trailblazing 20th-century Dutch artist is splashed across City Hall, one of the city’s most prominent buildings. The gargantuan replica piece, made by Studio VZ, marks the start of a year-long culture initiative marking the centenary of the Dutch abstract art movement known as the De Stijl movement, which was led by Piet himself. Other buildings and locations in The Hague will undergo a “mondrianising”, say the organisers. And that’s not all—for the first time, the Gemeentemuseum will show all 300 works by Mondrian in its collection in the vast show The Discovery of Mondrian (3 June-24 September).