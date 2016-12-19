Hometown boy Hockney gets a gallery in Bradford

The city of Bradford is honouring its most famous artist son, David Hockney, by opening a permanent gallery dedicated to the veteran practitioner in Cartwright Hall. According to the BBC, the new space is due to open 7 July next year, two days before Hockney’s 80th birthday. The artist studied at Bradford Art school between the ages of 16 and 20, before moving to London in 1959. “The David Hockney Gallery will house a permanent display of the unrivalled collection of early work owned by the city and will include sketches, paintings, iPad drawings, prints and photographs from Hockney’s life and career, and from when he was living and studying in Bradford,” says a statement on Bradford Museums & Galleries website, which also adds that a fundraising campaign has started “to make this gallery as fantastic as the artist” (donations gratefully accepted by the way).