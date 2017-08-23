¡Hola Banksy! Spanish town puts out call for superstar street artist

Looking for Banksy: The advertisement in The Guardian

Advertisements have popped up in UK national newspapers stating: “Dear Banksy, we have reserved a space for you on one of our streets so that you can freely express your most personal interpretation of Las Meninas and help us to make our neighbourhood a more beautiful place to live.” The cheeky entreaty comes from the residents of the Barrio de Canido neighbourhood in Ferrol, a town in northern Spain which has been transformed by public art pieces based on Vélazquez’s 17th-century masterpiece. Artists can daub their own art historical damsels and Infanta Margarita on the walls during a special event scheduled for 2-3 September (Banksy, “we’re waiting for you”, proclaim the super keen Spaniards).