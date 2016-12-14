Hiorns’s plane is delayed

The UK artist Roger Hiorns’s ambitious plan to bury a decommissioned Boeing 737 airliner in his home town of Birmingham is taking a little while to get off the ground. Earlier this year, representatives of Ikon Gallery, which is behind the project, said that the work was planned for summer 2017. But a spokeswoman says that Ikon is “now working towards a summer 2018 launch for Hiorns’s Buried Aircraft. This rescheduling gives us the time needed to finalise plans for this ambitious project.” Visitors should be able to access the plane, which will be interred in the Ladywood district of the city, via a spiral staircase or ramp. Brace yourself for the opening.



