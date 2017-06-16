The eyes have it: Grasso's all-seeing pic at Art Basel

A new work by the French artist Laurent Grasso available with Sean Kelly at Art Basel (until 18 June) this week is all seeing…. in the sense that the piece is dotted with numerous eyes. The work is part of Grasso’s Studies into the Past series, comprising famous portraits covered with silver so that only the recognisable retinas are on show. All of the eyes in this painting come from historical paintings found in museum collections including Kunstmuseum Basel. “For Art Basel, it's a more surrealist painting with eyes on a landscape background. It combines eyes from different famous paintings found in museum collections,” Grasso tells us. “They are like the ghosts of ancient paintings, a kind of minimal presence.” Spooky.