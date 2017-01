You pop along to your local ceramics evening class, ready to throw a few pots on the wheel, and who should be spinning alongside you but that titan of sculpture, Antony Gormley? The Angel of the North artist recently told Esquire magazine that he dropped in to the sessions with his wife, the artist Vicken Parsons. “It was absolutely great. I was extremely bad. Vicken came out with 12 plates we still use. I came out with two egg cups that were pretty wobbly but I’ve got better since,” Gormley said. “Our classmates were very discreet and polite.” No word yet on whether the egg cups are destined to go on show.