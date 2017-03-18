G&G has become a Royal Academician (singular)

Gilbert & George has become a Royal Academician. This is the first time that
London’s Royal Academy of Arts has chosen two people as a single artist in its
248-year history. Gilbert (born Italy, 1943) and George (born Devon, 1942) have
just been elected by the Academy’s General Assembly (their surnames, which are
not given in the announcement, are actually Proesch and Passmore). An Academy spokeswoman
confirmed that G&G, as they are often known, will only hold a single vote
at meetings, although it is unclear whether they both need to be present to
vote. What is almost certain is that their views will be the same.