G&G has become a Royal Academician (singular)

Gilbert & George has become a Royal Academician. This is the first time that London’s Royal Academy of Arts has chosen two people as a single artist in its 248-year history. Gilbert (born Italy, 1943) and George (born Devon, 1942) have just been elected by the Academy’s General Assembly (their surnames, which are not given in the announcement, are actually Proesch and Passmore). An Academy spokeswoman confirmed that G&G, as they are often known, will only hold a single vote at meetings, although it is unclear whether they both need to be present to vote. What is almost certain is that their views will be the same.