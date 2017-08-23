Flushed out of the Guggenheim, where will Cattelan’s gold loo go?

Where will Maurizio Cattelan’s golden loo end up? The mischief-making Italian artist installed the 18-carat gold, fully functioning toilet at the Guggenheim Museum New York almost a year ago. The working WC, entitled America (2016), has been a huge hit, but soon there will be no more number ones (or twos) in the eye-popping lavatory, which comes off display on 15 September. In a blog posted by Nancy Spector, the Guggenheim’s artistic director, she writes that “the gold toilet—a cipher for the excesses of affluence—has been available for all to use in the privacy of one of the Guggenheim’s single-stall, gender-neutral bathrooms. More than 100,000 people have waited patiently in line for the opportunity to commune with art and with nature.” We want to know though where the loo is heading. Sadly, a Guggenheim spokeswoman says that the destination is “unknown”. But Cattelan’s dealer Emmanuel Perrotin throws some light on the fate of the dazzling urinal. “I don't have any information… but who knows with Maurizio, he can surprise us at any time. Maybe he will keep it for personal use,” he quips.