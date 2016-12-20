Flurry of Fluxus snowflakes

As New York prepares to brave the grey winter, the Pavel Zoubok Gallery presents an exhibition of colourful “snowflake” collages by the late feminist and mail artist May Wilson (until 14 January 2017). The show includes 16 vibrant paper collages created between the 1950s and 1960s that form kaleidoscopic patterns where images from gay physique journals, girlie magazines and abstract patterns and landscapes peek through the background. All made to be mailed to a network of Fluxus artists participating in mail art experiments, these intricate collages are a maximum of 24 inches tall. The artist, who was a housewife in Baltimore when she began to paint, draw and experiment with mail art in the late 1940s, became a Fluxus cult figure when she relocated to the New York at the age of 61 in 1966.



The gallery will be closed for the holidays from 22 December to 2 January.



