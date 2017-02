Donald Trump has (unwittingly) contributed to a major exhibition focusing on male and female identity at the Städel museum in Frankfurt. The show, entitled The Battle of the Sexes (until 19 March), explores gender roles in art and society between 1860 and 1945 through works by Edvard Munch and Frida Kahlo, among others. But in a surprise turn, the US president is thanked in the exhibition catalogue. The curators, Felicity Korn and Felix Krämer, explain why Donald deserves their gratitude. “With his comments made during the US election campaign, Donald Trump has—unintentionally—convinced plenty of sceptics that the battle of the sexes is still a relevant topic,” they told The Art Newspaper.