Sections
In The Frame
Sections
In The Frame
News
In The Frame

Direction of Love: Martin Creed’s rallying song for UK election

by The Art Newspaper  |  8 June 2017
Direction of Love: Martin Creed’s rallying song for UK election
Martin Creed (Photo: Hugo Glendinning)
Not known for his (considerable) musical talents, but a determined songwriter nonetheless, the British conceptual artist Martin Creed has composed a song for today’s UK election (8 June). The Direction of Love is, according to a statement by the artist, dedicated to “Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour Party, the Green Party, the SNP and Plaid Cymru”. Sung by Creed and female backing singers in a call-and-response manner, the simple lyrics (“that’s the direction that love is in / Left!”) and repetitive melody make the song surprisingly catchy. The artist who won the Turner Prize in 2001 with The Lights Going On And Off has long had a sideline in making minimal pop music. Creed’s latest album has a few more songs that may be suitable for election day, including Everybody Needs Someone to Hate, Let’s Come to an Arrangement and, if all else fails, Prayer.

You might also like

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies.

Accept cookies