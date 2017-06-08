Direction of Love: Martin Creed’s rallying song for UK election

Not known for his (considerable) musical talents, but a determined songwriter nonetheless, the British conceptual artist Martin Creed has composed a song for today’s UK election (8 June). The Direction of Love is, according to a statement by the artist, dedicated to “Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour Party, the Green Party, the SNP and Plaid Cymru”. Sung by Creed and female backing singers in a call-and-response manner, the simple lyrics (“that’s the direction that love is in / Left!”) and repetitive melody make the song surprisingly catchy. The artist who won the Turner Prize in 2001 with The Lights Going On And Off has long had a sideline in making minimal pop music. Creed’s latest album has a few more songs that may be suitable for election day, including Everybody Needs Someone to Hate, Let’s Come to an Arrangement and, if all else fails, Prayer.