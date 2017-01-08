David Bowie day at the V&A—on his 70th birthday

Today would have been David Bowie’s 70th birthday (it’s hard to believe that the music genius died almost a year ago, on 10 January). The Victoria & Albert Museum has organised a wealth of events on 8 January celebrating the rock god, from a choir performance of groundbreaking Bowie tracks such as Heroes, to a guitar session led by Nigel Jones which focuses on the chord structures on the album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars. The day will close with a screening of the feature film David Bowie Is Happening Now, filmed on the closing night of the exhibition David Bowie Is, which opened at the museum in 2013 (Pulp front-man Jarvis Cocker, the artist Jeremy Deller and other fans and collaborators discuss key objects charting Bowie’s artistic career). Meanwhile, David Bowie Is opens in Japan today at the Terrada G1 in Tokyo (until 9 April). This stint is the ninth international tour venue for the exhibition which has been seen by more than 1.5 million visitors worldwide, making the show the most visited in the museum’s 164-year history.