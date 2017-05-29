Courtney and Cullinan: #friendsforlife

Nicholas Cullinan, the director of London’s National Portrait Gallery, has a new fan—and she isn’t holding back about just how much she likes him. The US singer and actress Courtney Love bumped into the charming scholar on her recent art jaunt around Europe, taking in a visit to the Venice Biennale. Seeing Nicholas prompted an outpouring of love and affection from Courtney who posted her homage on Instagram.“Those rare moments in life that you run into your soulmate for the first time and you just feel instantly they are family for life. Nicholas Cullinan you are the highlight of my journey to Europe this year,” Love says. “From Milan to Venice and today in London, I can't thank you enough for being you and for inviting me into your life you brilliant handsome and charming angel… There are no words to describe how grateful I am to have run into you in three separate cities. I can not wait to see you again, you're [sic] number one fan.” Hashtags cited include #friendsforlife #inspired #milan #venice