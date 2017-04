React, a pop-up exhibition organised by the Peanut Gallery at 240 East 4th Street in New York (until 17 April), features works that respond to pressing social and political issues, from immigration to economic justice to Trump. The artists represented include Marilyn Minter, Carlos Aires and the collective t.Rutt, who generated buzz last year when they toured the United States in a re-purposed Trump campaign bus, altered to read “T.Rump/Make fruit punch great again”. Mary Mihelic of t.Rutt has made new works for the show, including another intervention on Trump campaign material: a large double-sided yard sign reading “Trump/Make America Great Again”, which she has painted over on the front with references to the Women’s Marches in January. “If there is one thing Trump has done to ‘Make America Great Again’, it is [to] revive the protest and get people involved again,” she says. Mihelic is also showing work from her ongoing Running Girl series, which references the 53 schoolgirls who ran to escape the Boko Haram kidnapping of 276 students from a girls’ school in Nigeria in 2014. The third anniversary of the attack (14 April) falls during the exhibition.