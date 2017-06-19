Chinese virtual art is a hit with Korean kids

Chinese art came to Korea earlier this month—virtually. Art Busan, a fair which ran 1 to 5 June in the South Korean port city, invited the DSL Collection Virtual Reality Museum to participate. The digital platform features 30 of the 350 works in Dominique and Silvain Levy's collection of Chinese contemporary art, and was designed by Jean Bernard Grasset at Monochrom Virtual Arts Factory. Seven works were displayed in the booth. The project curator Joanne Kim says meanwhile that the VR was particularly popular with children, able to interact with art without the usual hands-off admonitions. "Many parents were surprised that their kids stayed [so] long to get to know art,” she says. “We had to limit [usage] to 20 mins due to the long line and complaints.” Particular favourites among the young users were Miao Xiaochun's video Microcosm for its giraffe and Jin Jiangbo’s installation Chinese Tyrannosaurus.

