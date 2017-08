The inaugural Houghton Festival takes place next month at the eponymous historic house in the east of England where Richard Long has created monumental works for Earth Sky (until 26 October), using mud, slate, flint and tree roots, joining works already in situ by James Turrell, Rachel Whiteread and Jeppe Hein, among others. Long, who rarely gives interviews, recently told John Wilson on BBC Radio Four’s Front Row, that he didn’t care that probably no one saw his first sculpture-path, a line he trod in a field somewhere in the south east of England in 1967, when he was still a student at Central Saint Martins in London. And he doesn’t care to revisit his first stone circle, which he created in the Andes more than 40 years ago. “The idea is to make it and take the photograph and bring it back into the world,” Long said. As crucial is the physical experience of Long’s long- or short-distance walk through a landscape. Choosing a suitable place to camp is also important, he revealed. “I have my best dreams when I am in my tent in some godforsaken stony landscape up a mountain,” he told Wilson. The flat land of Norfolk around Houghton is a long way from the Andes. And so is the accommodation on offer for Houghton Festival-goers (10-11 August). You can stay in a pre-pitched tent, luxury bell tent, tipi, yurt or Airstream caravan. US-style mobile homes come with “everything you need for a five-star boutique camping experience”, including bed linen, hot shower, central heating, air con and “a cold fridge”, says the festival website. Prices from £300 per person per night.