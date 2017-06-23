Bonnie Prince Charlie’s road to Rome

An array of 300 objects from 44 lenders go on show in the exhibition Bonnie Prince Charlie and the Jacobites, opening today at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh (23 June-12 November). The Vatican in Rome is among the starry institutions involved with the York Chalice and Paten, a gold communion set inlaid with 130 diamonds, on loan from the Capitolo di San Pietro. The treasure belonged to Charles’ younger brother Henry Benedict Stuart (Cardinal York) and has not been seen in the UK before. A press statement says that the show highlights how the “Jacobite challenge for the three kingdoms of Scotland, England and Ireland was a complex civil war, revealing the wider European power politics at play during this famed period of history.” Don’t miss also three marble grave markers from St Peter’s Basilica for Charles Edward Stuart, his younger brother, Henry Benedict and their father, James VIII and III.