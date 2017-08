A detail of the garden pavilion at Hanbury Hall in Worcestershire showing Ajax (Michael Gove) and Athena (Theresa May) (Image: courtesy of the National Trust)

Brexit is infiltrating all aspects of life in the UK. At Hanbury Hall in Worcestershire, the National Trust have commissioned a garden pavilion. Nothing less provocative than that, you might say, but its ironwork is actually a satirical look at Brexit through Greek myth. Blacksmith Agnes Jones explains, “I saw the early 18th-century paintings by James Thornhill in the great hall of the house, in which he depicted various contemporary politicians in scenes from the life of Achilles. In my version, Boris Johnson is Achilles and drags a lifeless Hector (David Cameron) behind his chariot. Later Achilles dies, and Odysseus and Ajax (Michael Gove) fight over his armour—Boris is both Achilles and Britannia, so his armour has the Union Jack on it—and Ajax curses Odysseus, which angers Athena. Athena (Theresa May) turns Ajax mad and he starts to slaughter sheep (depicted here). When he returns to sanity he feels embarrassed and commits (political) suicide.” The National Trust told her that they are hoping for complaints.