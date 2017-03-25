At last—Yoko Ono’s banned bottoms film is bared in London

When the artist Yoko Ono made the film Bottoms in 1967, officials at the Royal Albert Hall in London refused to show the 80-minute piece which consists of nothing but close-up shots of 365 bums. According to the UK newspaper, the i, Marion Herrod, the venue secretary, was enflamed by the proposal, saying: “We are concerned with the protection of the hall and I was not convinced that we should not have disruptive behaviour from way-out elements.” The film was shot in a London residence after Ono advertised for participants in a niche newspaper. Ono tweeted: “I’m very pleased my film Bottoms is finally being shown at The Royal Albert Hall, 50 years after it was banned.” The rear-filled footage is due to be screened on 3 May as part of the Summer of Love: Revisited season.