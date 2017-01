The most romantic day of the year is almost here (yes, we're already thinking about 14 February) and, as ever, the art world has the big night covered. Adventure-seekers in London and Liverpool can reach new heights of pleasure at Grope Mountain—a climbable wall made with custom holds shaped like human orifices and appendages. The wall, created by the experimental design studio Bompas & Parr, first opened at New York's Museum of Sex in 2015 where many of the multi-coloured, larger-than-life anatomical holds were cast from real-life volunteers. The UK edition, to be held at Climbing Hangar venues in both cities, will feature a higher course and more routes to mount. “Gripping and tugging yourselves up with our sensual holds is this year’s perfect date for those looking to show off their strength, stamina and flexibility,” says Harry Parr, partner of Bompas & Parr. Who said romance was dead?