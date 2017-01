The Bruce High Quality Foundation’s Self Portrait (Tony) (2016)

The Bruce High Quality Foundation’s Self Portrait (Theresa) (2016)

The Bruce High Quality Foundation’s Self Portrait (Gordon) (2016)

The Bruce High Quality Foundation’s Self Portrait (David) (2016)

A series of daring, defaced paintings depicting the UK’s four most recent prime ministers, created by the New York-based collective The Bruce High Quality Foundation, reflect our turbulent post-truth times. The works, which are on show at the Pippy Houldsworth Gallery in London (5 Years at Heddon Street; until 4 February), show Theresa May and David Cameron with their faces daubed with angry splashes of paint. But what is the reason for this bile-fuelled display? “Angry constituents and smart-ass children have been blotting out the faces of their leaders since the beginning of time. As a collective, and therefore our own body politic, we are enacting the will of the people,” the artists told i-D magazine.