Afghan skateboarding girls turn up in Qatar

Skate Girls of Kabul, Jessica Fulford-Dobson

Photographer Jessica Fulford-Dobson’s images of skateboarding Afghan girls are due to go on show at the QM Gallery Katara in Doha this summer (15 June-16 September). The photographs, shown at the Saatchi Gallery in London in 2015, depict the so-called skate girls in Kabul who are in full-time education thanks to an NGO called Skateistan. "With the Skate Girls of Kabul portraits, I wanted to show these young Afghan girls with their skateboards within the liberating environment that Skateistan provides for them,” Fulford-Dobson told the BBC. She won second prize in the 2014 Taylor Wessing photographic portrait prize held at the National Portrait Gallery in London.