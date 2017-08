Satoru Abe, The Idol (1958). Honolulu Museum of Art, Gift of the Hawaii Community Foundation, Keiji Kawakami Art Foundation Fund, 1992 (6902.1). © 2017 Satoru Abe.

Once in a while, an exhibition attempts to rewrite art history. Hats off then to curators at the Honolulu Museum of Art who mine new ground in the show, Abstract Expressionism: Looking East from the Far West (7 September-21 January 2018). This refreshing survey looks at mid 20-century abstraction in a new way, bringing artists of the New York School together with Asian-American artists who studied and worked in New York in the 1940s and 1950s. “This narrative has systematically excluded non-white artists and their many contributions to the development of this much acclaimed—and still very American—movement,” a museum spokeswoman says. Look out for under-the-radar names such as Tadashi Sato, the grandson of a Japanese sumi e-painter who immersed himself in the NY scene, and Satoru Abe, a Honolulu native who studied with George Grosz at the Art Students League.