An ancient burial site containing more than 40 graves was uncovered in the French city of Bordeaux in December. The archaeologist Xavier Perrot from the Hadès centre for archaeological investigation—the group leading the dig—told the news agency AFP it is “an exceptional site that will become a reference site in France for the scientific community specialised in antiquity”. So far, around 600 skeletons, two Merovingian sarcophagi and various other objects have been unearthed. The tombs may date to the Plague of Justinian (AD541-542), a pandemic that swept across Europe. They include both individual graves and group burials, which Perrot says are likely linked to the sixth-century epidemic.