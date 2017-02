The Italian ministry of culture is on the hunt for a new director to manage the Colosseum and Rome’s central archaeological area, including the Palatine Hill, the Roman Forum and Emperor Nero’s extravagant home, the Domus Aurea. The position will be open to international candidates, following previous recruitment drives for leaders of 30 top museums and heritage sites, such as the Uffizi Gallery and the archaeological site of Herculaneum. The government is expected to approve the reform, which will give the director greater freedom to manage the Colosseum’s finances, by the end of February. Pompeii will also gain independence from the state-run system in December 2018, after the current director Massimo Osanna completes his three-year term.