The dome of the US Capitol building in Washington, DC will have a new look in time for the presidential inauguration ceremony, to be held on 20 January. Work to restore interior and exterior began in 2014 and finished in November. It consisted of repainting, rewiring and restoring or recasting decorative elements, such as basketball-sized acorns. Completed in 1866, the structure—135 feet in diameter and weighing around 4,500 tonnes—is the world’s largest cast-iron dome. The $96m restoration was carried out on schedule, despite president-elect Donald Trump citing the project as an example of government inefficiency back in 2015.