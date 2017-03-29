Sol LeWitt, behind the scenes

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the execution of Sol LeWitt wall drawings in this time-lapse video, which shows a group of students from Central Saint Martins in London in the painstaking process of installing four drawings at Marian Goodman Gallery London, where they are on view through 27 May. The drawings—large blocks of colour conceived by the artist between 1988 and 1995—are executed directly on the gallery’s walls and require multiple successive layers of ink wash, a task that takes weeks to complete. Andrew Colbert and the art students Bobbye Fermie, Sophie Popper, Sidney Smith, Remi Verstraete and Matthew Wang worked on the project from 20 February to 16 March. The wall drawings are part of a group exhibition at the gallery, The supreme rifts... a measured propinquity (until 8 April), which also includes works by Gabriel Orozco, Ettore Spalletti, Niele Toroni and Gerhard Richter.



