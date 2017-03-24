Largest work by an early female artist to be restored?

At seven metres long and two metres high, Plautilla Nelli's 1570s painting of the Last Supper is considered to be the largest work of art by an early female artist and the first depiction of the Biblical theme ever made by a woman. The Advancing Women Artists Foundation in Florence is seeking to raise $65,000 by 16 April to restore the almost life-sized work by the Florentine nun and painter, who is the subject of a major exhibition at the Uffizi galleries (until 4 June). In this video, the foundation explains why conservation has been key to rediscovering Nelli and her school over the past two decades. To support the #TheFirstLast campaign, click here.



