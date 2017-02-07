Merce Cunningham explains his process

The ultimate collaborator, Merce Cunningham is known as much for his genre-bending choreography as he is for the friendships and working relationships he built with visual artists, composers and film-makers over his career. Audiences today can get an idea of these wide-ranging collaborations at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis and the MCA Chicago, where the joint exhibition dedicated to the late choreographer opens this week. Here, Cunningham explains his working process, and how all the elements of his performances—movement, light, sound, and image—are united by time in this interview with Twin Cities Public Television in 1981.



