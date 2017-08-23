William T. Williams on abstraction and having a studio on Broadway for 50 years

“Art is the one thing that allows us to communicate across cultures,” says the US artist William T. Williams in A Diamond in A Box. Williams is the focus of this short profile, which take us from his studio on Broadway in New York where he has been for more than 50 years, to his countryside retreat in Connecticut. The film was commissioned by Tate and is directed by Andy Mundy-Castle. Williams features in Tate Modern’s current exhibition Soul of Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power (until 22 October).



• For more on Soul of Nation, see Tate Modern exhibition aims to be a 'turning point' for African-American artists and Tate Modern chronicles the rise of Black Power in post-war America



