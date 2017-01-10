William Kentridge on early cinema and what his main talent is

There are “thousands of drawings” in Thick Time, William Kentridge’s solo exhibition closing this weekend (15 January) at the Whitechapel Gallery. But, as the South African artist explains, they are embedded in video installations that also pay tribute to early cinema and theatrical performance. In our interview with Kentridge, before the show opened, the artist remembers a time when he “was more conservative than anyone” and “the idea of putting a film on a wall of an art gallery was anathema and shocking”.



