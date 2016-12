Season’s Greetings from Martin Creed (AKA work No. 2773)

Hauser & Wirth has sent out their Season’s Greetings email with a special treat: a work of art by the British artist Martin Creed, titled Work No. 2773 'It's You' (2016). The video can also be seen in the window of their gallery on Saville Row, London.



• For more on this story, see Festive greetings 2016: from It’s You to Fuck You