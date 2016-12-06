Inside the art collection at Chatsworth House

Chatsworth House, the 16th-century ancestral home of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, seems an unlikely place for a cutting-edge art collection. But amongst the family's Old Masters, silver objects and tapestries, reside major works by Damien Hirst, Michael Craig-Martin and Lucien Freud. The family's holdings are now the subject of a 13-part series by Sotheby's, which has been hosting a sculpture exhibition in the grounds of Chatworth for over a decade. The programme delves into the family's holdings through individual works such as Freud's portrait of Deborah, Duchess of Devonshire, in this episode, to tours of its manicured gardens. The series is presented by Huntsman and produced by Chrome Productions. All episodes are available to watch on Sotheby's website.



